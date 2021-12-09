Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has finally acknowledged Deputy President William Ruto’s prowess ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Taking to social media, Wambugu admitted that Ruto is indeed a brilliant political animal who does not need the help of anyone to win over the Mt Kenya votes in the 2022 General Election.

According to Wambugu, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s ally, Ruto is working on his own to get a slice of the huge voting bloc.

He noted that the little support Ruto currently enjoys in the huge voting bloc was out of his own efforts not his allies in the region.

“He (William Ruto) doesn’t need them to get votes from Mt Kenya. No one around him has the capacity to bring Ruto a new vote.

“That’s why he’s the one who invites them to speak when in the region,” Wambugu wrote on his Facebook page.

With barely eight months to 2022, analysts claim the presidential front runners, among them Ruto and Raila, must appoint their running mates from the vote-rich region if they want to get a slice of the huge voting bloc.

The Kenyan DAILY POST