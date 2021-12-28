Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve and replace his entire Cabinet.

Through a lengthy post on Facebook, the controversial lawmaker advised the President to do away with his current Cabinet to ‘save the economy’

According to Kuria, Kenya’s economy is in deep trouble and most of the members of the cabinet will be gunning for positions in the 2022 general elections and thus will likely be distracted.

“Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Bloomberg report has confirmed what we have been telling you.

“The economy is in deep trouble. 90% of your Cabinet starting with your CS for National Treasury are focussing on running for seats in 2022,” wrote Kuria.

“Kindly dissolve your entire Cabinet and replace them with a Rescue Team from the Private Sector to help you through the 7-month transition,” he added.

Uhuru has less than nine months left in his second and last five-year term as President.

However, his second term has been pigeon-holed by public fall out with his Deputy William Ruto and left the Cabinet divided.

Some Cabinet Secretaries loyal to Deputy President William Ruto are said to be biding their time before bolting out to support the DP’s presidential ambitions.

