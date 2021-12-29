Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – A 38-Year-Old man reported to have attempted to rape a woman in Githunguri, Kiambu County last evening has heavens to thank after police officers rescued him from irate members of the public.

Peter Kariuki was reported to have waylaid the victim at a secluded spot as she returned to her home at Nyaga village from Kwa Maiko shopping centre, attempting to commit the despicable act.

But the victim who would not take the battle lying down struggled with the roughneck as she shrieked, attracting responders to her aid.

In a matter of minutes before standby police officers from Ngewa station could arrive at the scene, Kariuki’s body had been turned into a punching bag, with responders serving him an overdose of mighty blows and hot slaps to instill some manners.

Luckily, police were on time to rescue him for a procedural arrest and subsequent subjection to the law.

A Lenovo phone belonging to the victim was found in his pockets upon search.

He was rushed to Ngewa Health Centre where he has since been treated and discharged, now cooling heels with other guests of the state at the said police station.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.