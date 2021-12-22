Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Rogue cops from Kamukunji police station patrol the streets of River Road at night, where they harass sex-starved men who flock dingy brothels to look for sex workers.

This man found himself in the hands of the rogue cops after he was busted looking for a sex worker.

He had a long night after the cops arrested him and took him to Kamukunji.

Read his viral thread narrating his experience in the hands of the rogue cops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.