Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Rogue cops from Kamukunji police station patrol the streets of River Road at night, where they harass sex-starved men who flock dingy brothels to look for sex workers.
This man found himself in the hands of the rogue cops after he was busted looking for a sex worker.
He had a long night after the cops arrested him and took him to Kamukunji.
Read his viral thread narrating his experience in the hands of the rogue cops.
