Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Last Sunday, city business lady Sally Wangechi, who is popularly known as Sally in social circles, reportedly died while undergoing a skin lightening procedure at her home in Kilimani.

She allegedly collapsed after she was injected with Vitamin C and when she was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

As word continues to spread around that she died as a result of a botched skin lightening procedure, her close friend Amber Ray, a well-known socialite, has come out to rubbish the rumours.

Amber said that the cause of Sally’s death is yet to be known.

They are reportedly waiting for a post-mortem report to establish what killed the 39-year-old business day.

She urged Netizens, whom she called idlers, to stop spreading rumours on Sally’s death, adding that as part of her close friends, they still don’t know what killed her.

“I just want to make it clear that my BFF didn’t die of skin bleaching injection as you idlers claim.

“She was born naturally light and so beautiful.

“We are still waiting for the post-mortem results,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Below is a screenshot of her post.

