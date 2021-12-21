Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – The untimely death of city businesswoman Sally Wangechi, the owner of the famous Mialle Lounge in Lavington, led to endless rumours on social media.

When news of her death surfaced online about two weeks ago, word went around that she died while undergoing a skin lightening procedure.

However, her close friend Amber Ray vehemently denied the rumours and said that they were waiting for postmortem results.

Sally was buried today and her cause of death was revealed in her eulogy.

On the fateful day that she died, as seen in the eulogy, she complained of severe back pain and took medication.

She later collapsed at her posh Kilimani home and when she was rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

See part of the eulogy revealing the cause of her death.

