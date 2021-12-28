Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, has confirmed that he will attend former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting slated on December 31 at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.

The mega rally organized by Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, will endorse Raila’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking about the meeting, Wetangula, who is among senior leaders from Western Kenya, said he will attend the meeting and if given a chance to speak, he will admonish Atwoli and his ilk for trying to belittle Luhya community leaders.

He also said if given a chance, he will address the gathering and move with the masses out of the stadium leaving the place empty to ensure that they teach Atwoli and the planners that they have no control of the Western region.

“I would speak and move out with the masses after the speech just to show who is in control of the people of Western,” Wetangula stated.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi is yet to confirm whether he will attend the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST