Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has attacked Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, for ignoring the plight of Kenyans.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, accused Atwoli of bragging around with golden chains instead of advocating for the grievances and interests of the workers of this nation.

Wetangula said it has been more than three years since the COTU boss championed the concerns and welfare of the Kenyan workers who have been suffering in one way or another.

“When you have people like Atwoli swinging around with golden chains everywhere and talking about irrelevant things Mr. Speaker instead of defending the workers’ interests.

“Who is going to defend the workers, Mr. Speaker?

“Who is going to defend the workers?

“In fact Mr. Speaker when we talk about COTU, we must start talking about the interest of COTU because, for the last three years, Atwoli has never spoken about the workers of this country,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST