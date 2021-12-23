Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has lectured his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for trying to force Kenyans to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Uhuru, who is retiring next year, is doing everything heavenly possible to ensure Raila Odinga is his successor.

Addressing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters in Garissa County on Wednesday, Ruto said a Raila presidency is being pushed by a few wealthy individuals who are after protecting their business interests at the expense of poor Kenyans.

The second in command challenged Kenyans to reject the ODM leader and embrace his bottom-up economic model which he said will uplift the lives of many.

“A few people, merely because they have fat bank accounts and in their arrogance, schemed to decide for us who becomes our president.

“They have organized interviews and imposed on us whom they want to be the President of this nation,” Ruto said in reference to Mt Kenya billionaires who endorsed Raila weeks ago.

Ruto further said Kenyans will not accept a “puppet” to be installed as the president of Kenya to protect the interests of a few people.

He said the scheme will suffer a similar fate to that of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he claimed was after establishing an imperial presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST