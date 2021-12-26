Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders have stated that they will announce their presidential candidate in January 2022.

OKA leaders consist of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Addressing the press in Bungoma County on Saturday, Wetangula said OKA will unveil its candidate by the end of January 2022.

OKA has been facing issues since some of its principals were being wooed by other presidential candidates.

UDA’s presidential candidate William Ruto has called on Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi to join him.

Recently, Musalia had refused to support the Elections Amendment bill which required political parties to form coalitions six months before the general election.

Ruto, on the other hand, echoed Musalia’s sentiments.

ODM presidential candidate Raila Odinga has also called the OKA principals to join his Azimio la Umoja movement.

He is also eyeing the top seat. This has threatened the existence of OKA more.

But with Wetangula’s latest announcement, it seems the alliance has overcome the temptations will soon unveil their presidential candidate.

