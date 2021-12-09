Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Mary Wambui, the billionaire and Jubilee financier who has been on the run, has finally surrendered to the court.

Wambui, who is locked in a Ksh2.2 billion tax evasion case presented herself at the anticorruption court in Nairobi hours after evading police dragnet at Weston Hotel.

The business mogul has been on the run since the anti-corruption court issued a warrant of arrest over alleged contempt of court.

She surrendered herself together with her daughter Purity Njoki.

The two were accompanied by their lawyer, Nelson Havi.

The two were charged with eight counts related to tax evasion, including failure to remit taxes per tax deduction laws.

Wambui denied the charges with the prosecution seeking to have the court deny her bond in suspicion that she would flee the country.

However, their lawyer Nelson Havi argued that the state has not given compelling reasons to deny them bail, explaining that she would not abandon her businesses in Kenya.

“She is a businesswoman, she has vast business in the country including contracts with the government, why would she run?” Argued Havi.

“We pray for reasonable bail not exceeding Ksh5 million.

“The two accused persons being law-abiding citizens are willing to deposit their passports with the court.

“They will abide by all conditions set by the court,” Havi pleaded with the court.

Wambui is currently held at the Milimani Law Courts premises awaiting the ruling on her bail application.

The Kenyan DAILY POST