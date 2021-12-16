Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Millicent Omanga, appears to have made a U-turn on supporting the DP.

This is after she confessed that it is safer to be in the hands of ODM Leader Raila Odinga than in the hands of Ruto.

Taking to Twitter, Omanga claimed that in Kenya there exist two sets of laws; one that applies to those in the Azimio La Umoja Movement, which is the brainchild of Raila, and the other which applies to those supporting the Deputy President.

She then said that anyone in the Azimio camp is safe from persecution by the government, and asserted that the DCI George Kinoti won’t have anything done to him despite having an arrest warrant hanging over his head.

“This country has two sets of laws: one that governs people associated or suspected to be associated with the deputy president and those aligned to Azimio.

“If you’re aligned to Azimio you’re safe. If you’re aligned to the DP your goose is cooked.

“Nothing will happen to Kinoti,” Omanga tweeted.

The High Court had found Kinoti guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to Kamiti Prison for four months.

However, nothing happened despite an arrest warrant being issued against him on Tuesday, and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai ordered to effect the arrest.

The warrant of arrest against Kinoti has since been suspended by the Court of Appeal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST