Thursday, December 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lambasted his deputy, William Ruto, for shouting about Jubilee government projects yet he is criticising the same government.

Speaking on Friday while inspecting the construction of the 27.1 kilometre Nairobi Expressway, which is 93 percent complete, Uhuru said that he is working around the clock to change the lives of Kenyans for the better yet he is not shouting about it.

This is a thinly veiled attack at DP Ruto who goes around the country bragging about what he has done while in office but in the real sense, he has achieved nothing.

“We have done over 420km of roads to ease transport of our people who live in Mukuru, Mathare and other areas.

“In two years, Nairobi will truly be a 21st-century city.

“We are changing people’s lives but we are not shouting about it,” Uhuru said.

DP Ruto has been chest-thumping about government projects yet he is on the side opposing the government.

