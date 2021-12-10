Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Struggling Mombasa singer Brown Mauzo and his wife Vera Sidika are still madly in love if the latest romantic video they shared is anything to go by.

When they made their relationship public for the first time, some people thought that they were just chasing clout.

However, their love has continued to blossom, 2 years after they confirmed that they are an item

In this latest romantic video of the celebrity couple, Mauzo is seen pampering Vera Sidika as they jam to his latest love song that he has featured fast-rising rapper Ndovu Kuu.

Vera Sidika’s new body shape sparked reactions, even as fans admired her chemistry with Mauzo.

She needs to start a serious workout as soon as possible.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.