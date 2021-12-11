Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide are currently mourning the untimely death of Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff, Amb. Ken Nyauncho Osinde.

Osinde, 59, died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday where he had been admitted over an undisclosed illness.

A family spokesman said Osinde had been unwell in the past few months and liver complications were among the issues that were being addressed.

However, according to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, Osinde was as fit as a fiddle and wondered how he died after a ‘short illness’

Matiangi said Osinde loved exercising and he had robust health.

“I am utterly confounded and shocked by the news of the sudden death of Ambassador Ken Osinde.

“I have known Amb. Osinde for many years as a friend and as a contemporary in academia and the Public Service.

“For the duration I have known him, Amb Osinde has never exhibited sickness or ill health.

“Indeed, his life has been a portrait of robust health,”

Matiang’i further added “His devotion to a rigorous personal fitness regime is public knowledge.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Judy, his family, friends and the Public Service that has lost’

Matiang’i remarks suggest that Osinde may have been assassinated since DP Ruto’’s office is synonymous with mysterious deaths and disappearances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST