Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has denied ever having a hand in the gruesome murder of former IEBC ICT Director Chris Msando in 2017.

This is after he was associated with the death of the former IEBC director.

In a statement on social media, Kuria, who is in a world-class institution in Dubai where he is awaiting a rare Stem Cell surgery, threatened to take legal action against anyone linking him to the murder of Chris Msando.

He noted that he had taken judicial notice of all those who are associating him with Chris Musando’s death.

“I have taken judicial notice of all those wishing me death and associating me with Chris Musando.”

“I will respond when those comments come from more than one community in Kenya,” Kuria said in a tweet.

The vocal legislator further said all those wishing him death will not be spared either once he gets out of the hospital bed.

His sentiments come barely weeks after Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru sent a warning message to the controversial lawmaker, who was by then admitted at the Karen Hospital.

“You will know no peace, here on earth,” read a message that Waruguru sent to ailing Moses Kuria.

Msando was murdered on July 30, 2017, and his body was dumped in a thicket in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, barely a week before the 2017 General Election.

The autopsy revealed that he was strangled in what is believed was related to the dramatic 2017 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST