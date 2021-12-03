Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking bidders to buy over 30 vehicles that have been put on public auction.

Through a public auction notice published today, IEBC under the leadership of Chairman Wafula Chebukati, is looking for people interested in buying the used vehicles.

Some of the car models being auctioned by the electoral agency include Terios, Nissan double cabin, Peugeot, Toyota saloons, a mini bus, a Land Rover, and a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Others include Land Rover Defender, Toyota Van, Nissan pickup, Toyota Land Cruiser, VolksWagen Passat, and Nissan Navara among others.

The prices of the units vary depending on the model with some going for as little as Ksh45,000 while others are priced as high as Ksh2.9 million.

The auction will be taking place in different locations. In Nairobi, it will be taking place in the Industrial Area and Kemu Towers.

Others will be auctioned in Isiolo County, Machakos County, Kakamega County, Kilifi County, Lamu County and Garissa County.

Interested persons can start placing their bids from December 17 starting from 10 am. In some areas, the auction will run up to January 2022.

Interested bidders will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh20,000 per vehicle and a non-refundable deposit of Ksh5,000 for the stores and cash office at Anniversary Towers in their offices.

All fully paid-for vehicles must be collected within 7 days of clearing the bid.

Failure to which the vehicle will be given to the highest second bidder and the initial deposit forfeited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST