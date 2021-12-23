Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Embattled Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has recommended charges against business moguls Irene Nzisa and her husband, Jimi Wanjigi.

Kinoti wants Nzisa and Wanjigi charged for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to defraud in a deal involving a piece of land worth Ksh1.2 billion in Nairobi.

According to reports, the DCI instructed Wanjigi, Nzisa, John Nyanjua Njenga and Caroline Njoki, to be charged with obtaining Ksh56 million from Kenroid Limited.

Sleuths from the Land Fraud Unit of the DCI stated that the suspects pretended they were in a position to sell the company a 0.3314 hectare piece of land on General Mathenge road in Westlands.

In the inquiry file forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the DCI also recommended that businessmen Mohammed Hassanali, Kaneez Noorani, Hamanshu Dodhia, and Mohammed Hussein Noorani be charged together with the Wanjigis.

Further, the DCI recommended charges against the Registrar of Titles, Fredrick Lubulellah. He will be charged with four counts of making false entries in a land document.

Detectives were probing the matter to establish who the real owners of the land, Grant I.R No.65800 L.R No.1870/II/200, which is claimed by three parties – Aureum Ltd owned by the Wanjigis, businesswoman Cissy Kalunde Musembi and Horizon Hills Limited.

According to the DCI, the Wanjigis appointed two proxies to stand in as purchasers of the land on their behalf from Horizon Hills Limited at a cost of Ksh154 million.

In early 2018, Nzisa and Wanjigi, as directors of Horizon Hills Limited, took control of the land and offered to sell it to Kenroid Limited through their lawyer Caroline Njoki Gachihi.

This comes even as Kinoti is facing arrest for refusing to surrender Wanjigi’s guns after the court found him guilty of contempt of court orders and sentenced him to four months in jail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST