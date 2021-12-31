Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has finally dumped Deputy President William Ruto and endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Considered a political powerhouse in Kirinyaga, Ngirici says she’s not happy in the DP’s camp as some of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members, whom she did not name, have overlooked her despite what she terms ‘heavy’ investment she’s made to the DP’s presidential bid.

Ngirici who was speaking in vernacular while donating Christmas gifts to Gichugu residents on Thursday said she will vie for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate in 2022.

Not done, Ngirici also accused UDA of favouring area Governor Anne Waiguru, who is her main political opponent, and expressed fears that she will be rigged out during the party’s gubernatorial nominations.

“When I appeared at the headquarters, the officials tried to convince me to give up my gubernatorial ambitions and vie for Mwea Parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket.

“I refused as they were determined to kill my dream,” Ngirici stated.

She also warned that political thuggery could be witnessed in the UDA primaries and asked those supporting it to watch out.

“If the UDA officials are telling me to vie for a junior seat, do you expect nominations to be free and fair?” she posed.

The outspoken politician concluded by urging Kenyans to elect leaders but not political parties in the next polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST