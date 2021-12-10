Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirici, has dismissed reports of ditching the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This is after reports emerged yesterday indicating that Ngirici had ditched UDA, the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto, for another party.

“I urge my supporters across the nation to ignore the indoctrination of propaganda,” she tweeted.

Tension has been brewing in UDA after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru ditched Kieleweke to join the Ruto-linked party.

Following her defection, Ngirici accused a section of UDA officials of openly supporting Waiguru for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial contest in 2022.

Ngirici expressed regret, claiming she had spent millions in building and popularizing UDA in Kirinyaga.

“Those who think that they have direct access to UDA should hold their horses because they are yet to go past the kitchen door.

“They can’t just come in until I welcome them,” Ngirici stated.

But in a rejoinder, Waiguru warned Ngirici not to take her late entry into UDA lightly because she will crush her come 2022.

The two are eyeing the Kirinyaga Governor’s seat on a UDA ticket.

