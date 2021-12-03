Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to desist from attacking Deputy President William Ruto for engaging in early campaigns.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Mudavadi said Ruto is engaging in early campaigns because he is a young person and he knows what the country needs.

Mudavadi said the more the president attacks Ruto the more he is gaining popularity because Kenyans have been betrayed by old leaders.

“William Ruto has done nothing wrong against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“His only sin is declaring that he is going to vie for a Presidential post ahead of 2022.

“Uhuru Kenyatta and his team should not fight Ruto. Because they are not oppressing him, but rather making his work easy.” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss said ‘ Hatupangwingwi, ‘ which indicates that young people cannot be instructed on what to do, to demonstrate his grasp of the latest slang among teenagers.

“If people are concerned that young people are running too fast, they must recognize that the young people are fed up with us moving too slowly.” Hatupangwingwi!

﻿“Young people want to see results, “Mudavadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST