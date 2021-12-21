Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – A lady who is shamelessly dating a man, who is old enough to be her father, posted a hilarious video on social media goofing around with him in what looks like a rented apartment.

The petite slay queen is seen in the viral clip unleashing her dance moves in the company of her potbellied sponsor, who was covering his flesh in a tiny boxer.

The unfit sponsor, who appears to be in his early fifties, had a hard time dancing but he had to impress the young slay queen at all costs.

The video has since gone viral and left Netizens wondering what he will tell his wife and children when they see what he has been doing in secret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.