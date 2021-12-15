Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 December 2021 – As the drama between Willy Paul and Diana Marua continues, it’s now emerging that Diana was once a frequent visitor at Willy Paul’s residence when he was living at GreatWall Apartments along Mombasa Road.

This is after a past video of the controversial singer beating up Diana Marua at night outside his residence surfaced online.

It’s alleged that it was taken three years ago.

In the video, Pozze, as he is commonly known, is seen assaulting a lady, purported to be Diana Marua, as neighbours watch.

At some point, he smashes her phone on the floor.

You can easily tell that the lady being assaulted is Diana Marua by just listening to her voice.

This confirms rumours that Diana was cheating on Bahati with Willy Paul since she was already married when the video of the assault incident was taken.

This also confirms allegations by Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife Nicah the Queen that she once saw Diana Marua in the company of Willy Paul at his residence, when she used to live in the same estate with Pozze.

Below is the video.

