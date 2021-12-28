Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is in the upcountry for the festive season and from the look of things, he is having great moments away from his busy political schedule.

A video of the former Prime Minister indulging in expensive liquor with friends has emerged.

He was drunk like a skunk and bragged to his friends how he will reach ‘Canaan’ next year by clinching the Presidency.

Raila said nothing will stop him from becoming the next President after Uhuru Kenyatta.

Judging from his slurred speech, he had taken a few glasses of expensive whisky.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.