Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Although the Kenyan police force is tainted with negative stories of police brutality, corruption, and extortion, there are a few disciplined police officers who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.

A case in point is this traffic police officer who was captured on camera filling up potholes in Runda.

A motorist who was touched by the cop’s noble act recorded the video and shared it on Twitter.

“Runda Traffic police filling up potholes along Redhill Road just before the Botswana embassy.

“Systemic failure on KURA’s side left them with no option but to improvise,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.