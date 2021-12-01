Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 December 2021 – Blogger Robert Alai has shared a video showing long queues outside Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen.

In the video, a group of women can be seen making long queues along Karen road as they head to Ruto’s residence.

The said women braved the chilly morning to go and get cash handouts from Ruto.

The video comes weeks after Karen Residents Association raised concerns over the huge traffic jams caused by delegates who flock to Ruto’s residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.