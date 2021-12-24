Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER III – PSC 8

Responsibilities

i. Coordinating all public relations related activities including publishing of brochures, handbooks, flyers etc; ii. Updating the Parliamentary website in liaison with the IT department. Coordinating of the outreach program; iv. Coordinating and receiving non-VIP visitors to Parliament; Preparing press releases, reacting to media stories and proactive media reporting through the available channels; and vi. Coordinating with the Parliamentary Broadcast Unit on broadcast/media aspects.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must: – Have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations and Media Communication or any other relevant field; and Be competent in the use of IT as a working tool.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC on or before 24th December 2021.

NOTE:

DUE TO INCREASED TRAFFIC, THE SYSTEM MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN RESPONSE. APPLICANTS ARE REQUESTED TO RETRY AND IF THE PROBLEM PERSISTS, YOU MAY CONTACT THE HELP DESK.

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.

LINK TO THE JOB PORTAL