Friday, December 31, 2021 – Police in Busia County have arrested a 40-year-old man caught ferrying bhang.

The man, identified as Albert Wabwire, was cornered by law enforcers as he walked comfortably.

When police ordered him to stop and conducted a search, they found him with bhang in the bag he was carrying while the other was strapped around his body in sacks and rubber bands.

He is cooling his heels at Busia police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.