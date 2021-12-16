Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – A Law Professor at the University of Nairobi is in trouble for associating himself with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In a fresh legal battle that has the blessings of Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama, Prof Ben Sihanya was directed to choose between being a don at the university or quit and serve the ODM party, where he is the chairperson of the disciplinary committee, a post he was appointed to in August 2020.

The intellectual property and constitutional matters lecturer has been battling to keep both jobs with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) challenging the decision.

Sihanya moved to court to challenge the 14-day ultimatum to quit his lecturing profession or drop his political ambitions.

Justice Mathews Nduma agreed with the EACC, saying a lecturer at a public university is primarily remunerated and paid benefits out of money provided by Parliament.

Sihanya told Justice Nduma that there was no conflict at all with him remaining as a lecturer and the ODM appointment since serving as the chairperson of the disciplinary committee was not elective.

He further added that he is not barred from expressing his political opinions and affiliations even as he serves in a plum post in Raila’s party.

According to the EACC, the appointment of Sihanya to serve as an official in ODM breached the Political Parties Act and Leadership and Integrity Act.

