Saturday, 11 December 2021 – A group of undercover cops arrested a middle-aged man who was part of a gang that robbed Kenyans who attended a function held by ODM leader Raila Odinga at Kasarani.

The suspect, who is identified as Collins Ragueli, was found in possession of stolen phones and a purse.

A renowned undercover cop, identified as Saigonpunisher James, who was part of plain-clothed cops deployed at Kasarani to provide security, took to his Facebook account and shared photos of the suspect and disclosed that he holds a Diploma in Plumbing.

The suspect, who hails from Kariobangi, is reportedly an orphan with a vision and big dreams but he has been recruited into a criminal gang

The cop called upon well-wishers to help him with a job since he has agreed to reform.

Below are photos of the suspect.

