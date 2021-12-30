Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Former State Department of Transport in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development Principal Secretary, Irungu Nyakera, has conducted an opinion poll in Murang’a county and tabled the outcome.

Sharing the outcome of the poll on his Twitter page, Nyakera, who is vying for Murang’a county gubernatorial seat in 2022, said he has gone into 141 towns in the County and Deputy President William Ruto on the driver’s seat.

Nyakera said he interviewed 1410 people and 77.73 percent supported DP Ruto while 16.67 percent supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He also said in the Rwathia ward, the home of Murang’a County billionaires who have endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid, Ruto scored 94 percent against Jakom‘s 6 percent.

“I have now completed my December Murang’a County presidential and gubernatorial polls where 1,410 people were surveyed across 141 towns.

“DP Ruto is leading at 77.73% with PM Raila coming second at 16.67%,” Nyakera stated

“What is even more interesting is that Ruto scores 94% in Rwathia ward, the home of the Murang’a billionaires.

“In the gubernatorial contest, it’s a very clear three-horse race – and Nyakera is a horse!,” Nyakera added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST