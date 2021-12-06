Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has revealed the reasons behind his exit from the Ford Kenya party.

Speaking during a church service in Kanduyi in Bungoma County on Sunday, Wamalwa stated that he was forced out of the party because of Moses Wetangula’s dictatorship, claiming that his leadership skills were questionable.

The CS alleged it was after the Bungoma senator took over from former Webuye Member of Parliament Musikari Kombo in 2013 that the Ford Kenya party lost focus, driving its founders away.

“Ford Kenya was a party of my late brother Wamalwa Kijana but I was forced to quit after Wetang’ula snatched it from Kombo and became a dictator,” he stated.

This comes after a section of leaders from the Western region exited from the party, decrying poor leadership after the party’s National Delegates Conference on Thursday in which Wetangula was endorsed as the party’s flag bearer.

The leaders, led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu, unsuccessfully staged a coup to unseat Wetangula, leading them to bolt out of the party decrying the senator’s blatant disregard of the law.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, the Wamunyinyi faction stated that they resolved to form a rival political party which will be unveiled on December 14.

“Let Wetangula continue with his illegalities, we will catch up with him sooner than later,” Simiyu stated in the conference.

