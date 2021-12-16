Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – One of President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s cousins has revealed the Presidential candidate he will support during the 2022 presidential election.

The 2022 presidential election is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking to one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Uhuru’s cousin Kung’u Muigai, said he will not support Ruto or Raila but his presidential candidate is Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi.

“We showed the way when he said Justin Muturi is the right person to lead the region but many politicians opposed us,” Mr. Muigai said.

‘But we are sure that they will see the light and back Muturi as the next President after Uhuru,” Muigai added.

Muigai’s pronouncement is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta since they have openly declared that they will support Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST