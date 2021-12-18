Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has finally dropped everything to do with Deputy President William Ruto as it kicked off plans to rebrand itself.

According to sources, all details associated with Ruto’s now moribund United Republican Alliance (URP) party have been dropped.

In the new changes, Jubilee has replaced clasped hands with a dove while its yellow and black colours have been replaced with white.

The yellow and black colours were associated with Ruto’s URP party.

The new changes have been forwarded to Kenya Industrial Property Institute for trademarking.

At the same time, the ruling party has changed its motto from Tuko Pamoja to Mbele Pamoja.

Ruto formed the URP party and coalesced with Uhuru’s TNA to win the 2013 General Election.

However, the two parties and several others fused to form the Jubilee Party, which maintained some aspects of the previous parties, majorly colours.

But the party could not stand the test of time following wrangles and divisions that rocked it immediately after the 2017 polls that have seen Ruto bolt out to form United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party he intends to vie for the presidency come 2022.

