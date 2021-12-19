Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Mt Kenya leaders what will happen to them if Deputy President William Ruto becomes President in 2022.

In a meeting held at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru told Mt Kenya leaders to listen to his advice and support ODM party leader Raila Odinga because DP Ruto is not a good man to lead the country.

The President told the leaders that DP Ruto is not different from late former President Daniel Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 24 years.

Uhuru said Moi was assisted by former Attorney General, Charles Njonjo and late former Laikipia senator, GG Kariuki to become President in 1978 but he later betrayed them when he became President.

Uhuru said just like Moi, Ruto will betray Mt Kenya leaders who are campaigning for him across the country.

Among DP Ruto’s allies in Mount Kenya are MPs Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichungwah, Alice Wahome, Ndindi Nyoro, Irungu Kang’ata, Gathoni Wamuchomba, Susan Kihika and other lawmakers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST