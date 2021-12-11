Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga should not uncork the champagne yet even with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and state machinery as he seeks to take over the presidency come 2022.

This is after Uhuru told US President Joe Biden that he intends to uphold the constitution in the upcoming election.

Through a video recording on Friday evening during a virtual summit organized by the US President, Uhuru revealed his preparation for elections and how he has created a voting culture in the country.

He informed over 100 delegates that he had engrained an election culture that has seen regular elections held in a competitive manner by allowing the formation of different political parties.

He also highlighted the principle of free and fair election during the summit revealing his plans to uphold the same towards the end of his administration.

He insisted on the need to respect the constitution even as the country nears the August 2022 General Election.

“The principle of a free and fair election in every five years is legally enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution and provided for in the Election Act. Towards this end, my administration is on course to hold the third General Election under the 2010 Constitution,” Uhuru stated.

This clears the air on his administration’s determination to hold a free and fair election despite numerous claims that some of his close allies and even Cabinet Secretaries were leaning towards one side, supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Deputy William Ruto and his camp have been at the forefront calling out government officials over their involvement in elective politics. The Hustler Nation expressed fears of the government’s plan to rig elections in favour of Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST