Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Uganda has placed an embargo on some of the goods from Kenya heading to their markets.

According to a decision arrived at on Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni’s administration placed a ban on some of the agricultural products coming from Kenya as the trade war escalates.

The decision was arrived at after Uganda’s Cabinet approved the move to prohibit goods from Kenya, following a meeting that was held on Monday.

Confirming the decision, Rebecca Kadaga, who serves as Uganda’s minister for East African Affairs, stated that the Cabinet is in the process of identifying and making the list of all products that will not be allowed in Uganda.

“We have been too patient. In the past, we have not reciprocated, but now we are going to.

“This has gone on for too long and within a short time they too will understand what we are going through,” Kadaga warned.

The decision has been interpreted as reciprocal to Kenya which for the longest time has been at loggerheads with Uganda over some goods.

The current hostilities between the two East African Community partners started brewing in December 2019, when Kenya stopped importing Ugandan milk products.

The milk brand had gained market popularity in the country with traders decrying huge losses due to the directive.

But President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration did not stop at that. In July 2020, Ugandan sugar was outlawed from Kenya’s market, going against an agreement that had earlier been struck by the two nations,

Then followed the ban of poultry products from Uganda on the pretext that they were substandard.

This ban could have a huge impact as the two countries mutually depend on each other for bilateral business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST