Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has managed to single-handedly deflate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to the research conducted by TIFA, most of the supporters of Ruto’s UDA party were either aligned with Jubilee or ODM party.

The research, which was conducted between 7th November and 13th November 2021 and released yesterday, showed more than 64 percent of supporters of the UDA party were either aligned with Uhuru’s Jubilee or Raila Odinga’s ODM in the 2017 General Election.

The research further revealed that the ruling party of Jubilee was the one that suffered the most attrition as compared to its ODM counterpart.

“Among the current supporters of UDA, nearly two-thirds previously were aligned with ODM and Jubilee Jubilee parties.”

“The party suffering the most attrition in this regard is Jubilee (13 percent) followed by ODM at 19 percent,” the survey read in part.

According to the research, the decline in Jubilee and ODM support base is not surprising, although, at the time of the last General Election (2017), these were by far the most popular parties.

The move by William Ruto’s party to grab the majority of Jubilee and ODM supporters saw its popularity surpass that of Jubilee and ODM combined by 19 percent.

“Over the last sixteen months, the two most dramatic changes in the popularity of political parties have been the decline of Jubilee (from 40 to 5 percent) and the rise of UDA (from nothing to 30 percent) making it currently the most popular party,” the research said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST