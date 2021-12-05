Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted at picking his long-time ally and Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate as the country heads to the 2022 polls.

Addressing Nyeri residents during his tour to the region yesterday, Ruto asked the residents to allow Gachagua to accompany him in his quest of seeking national votes.

The DP went ahead to request the residents to protect the legislator’s seat even as they partnered with the billionaire MP to seek votes across the country.

“You have given me kande ya wera (Gachagua) to help me to seek the national votes and you will protect his seat here at home.

“Should I take him to help me?” the DP posed.

This is the first time the DP has hinted at a candidate from the vote-rich region after speculation of other preferential candidates such as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua.

Gachagua has been a vocal Ruto supporter in the region since the DP fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the reelection of the Jubilee government in 2017.

Before joining elective politics, Gachagua served as a District Officer (DO) and as a Personal Assistant to President Uhuru Kenyatta during his unsuccessful 2002 presidential campaign.

At the same time, Ruto asked the residents to adopt a six-piece voting model that will see the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party winning a majority of the elective seats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST