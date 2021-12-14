Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has sensationally claimed that the International Criminal Court’s investigators had arrived in the country to assist the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) protect Deputy President William Ruto’s votes in 2022

Speaking yesterday, Ngunjiri noted that the UDA brigade would take all the necessary measures to protect the votes.

According to Ngunjiri, a number of investigators from The Hague were probing the relevant data.

He dispelled rumours of the deep state’s influence to alter the votes to sway in a particular candidate’s favour, with the assurance that every single vote would be secured.

“We’ve even called people from The Hague who are ready, they’re looking for data to ensure the safety of elections,” he stated.

At the same time, the Ruto-allied MP lashed out at Jubilee Vice-Chair David Murathe over claims of trying to sanitize the name and image of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

He noted that Murathe would not be able to consolidate votes from Mt Kenya to sway in Raila’s favour.

“Murathe, you sold your seat to Royal Media Services boss Samuel Kamau Macharia, no one can give you a position to chair a burial committee since you look for means to solicit money.”

“You’re lying to Raila about Mt Kenya votes that you will try to restore the image that you tainted during the past elections,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST