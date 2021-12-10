Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of politically persecuting Deputy President William Ruto’s billionaire friend, Mary Wambui.

According to Murkomen, Mary Wambui Mungai is being haunted by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) due to her allegiance to Ruto.

He noted that Ruto’s friend, who sponsored Jubilee campaigns in 2017, is now termed as an enemy to President Uhuru since she is not supporting Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“It is a shame that the President is using our institutions including KRA to fight those who are not supporting his political project aka Azimio ya Utapeli (Azimio la Umoja).”

“My friend Mary Mungai is a victim of political deceit and machinations.

“I am glad she is now free and we shall soon be vindicated,” the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator wrote in a tweet.

His claims come after Mary Wambui, who is wanted for tax evasion after getting military and Covid-19 tenders, surrendered to authorities at the Milimani anti-corruption court to answer to a case of tax evasion.

She had been hiding in Ruto’s Weston Hotel for days to avoid being arrested for defrauding Uhuru’s government a whopping Sh2.2 billion in tax.

Wambui and her daughter Purity Njoki Mungai, the directors of Purma Holding Limited, arrived in court donning hijabs in the company of their new lawyer Nelson Havi, who is also an ally of Ruto.

