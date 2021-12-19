Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Mombasa coordinator, Mohammed Tenge, is nursing minor injuries after he was beaten by the public after he tried to run away with some undisclosed amount of money that Deputy President William Ruto had given to him to mobilize the local residents to attend his rally in Mvita.

Tenge, who is vying for the Mvita Parliamentary seat in next year’s general election, landed in trouble after he started taking the residents round in circles, when they demanded to be given their dues before they attended a rally that Ruto held at Burhani Grounds in Mvita Constituency, shortly after attending a church service.

The cunning politician reportedly wanted to short-change the residents.

Police had to whisk him to safety before things got ugly.

Tenge suffered injuries on his hands, legs and ears and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.