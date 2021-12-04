Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Tension has gripped Nyeri County ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s tour.

This is after the DP’s allies raised concerns about plans by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men to disrupt the tour.

Chinga Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA), Kiruga Thuku, who is now Ruto’s point man in Othaya Constituency, and Dennis Itumbi, who is the media strategist in DP’s office, accused political leaders allied to the Kieleweke faction of planning to cause chaos.

DP Ruto is expected to tour Nyeri County exactly a week after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga met several elders and youth from the region in Nyeri Town.

In a statement, which was shared on his official Facebook account, Thuku pointed an accusing finger at Nyeri town Member of Parliament (MP) Ngunjiri Wambugu and his Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega of planning to disrupt the meeting.

“They should not dare because the Kieleweke team is the minority one in Nyeri County, we never interfered with their meeting and we expect the same,” Thuku said.

He asked both Wambugu and Kega to keep off their meeting as he was sure that they were planning to cause disruptions, but warned that they will be ready for them in case of any eventuality.

Thuku said that they had mobilised enough people and it was clear that they were all ready to meet Ruto.

According to him, a few youths had been paid to cause chaos within Othaya Town.

Thuku’s sentiments come just hours after Itumbi also raised similar concerns as he accused the two politicians of planning to disrupt DP Ruto’s tour.

According to Itumbi, both Wambugu and Kega have been mobilizing locals in Nyeri for the last one week.

He noted that Ruto’s tour will see a section of paid civilians boo him.

Wambugu and Kega are linked to ODM Leader Raila Odinga who is eyeing the presidency against Ruto.

