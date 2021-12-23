Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Popular Ohangla singer, Wuod Fibi, who has produced most of Ohangla hit songs and has worked with top Ohangla artists such as Musa Jakadalla, Prince Idah and Emma Jalamo is mourning, following the untimely death of his son.

Wuod Fibi’s son died while undergoing treatment in one of the hospitals in Kisumu.

He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when his condition worsened but sadly, he lost his life.

The top-rated producer revealed that his son died on the day the schools closed.

He had worked to top his class and had even prepared to buy him a bicycle to reward him for his efforts.

Sharing the sad news on his social media platforms, Fibi wrote, “I promised him a bicycle if he becomes number in class, he died on closing day and he had worked hard to top the class.

“My boy Billy died while undergoing an operation in Russia Hospital Kisumu, he was rushed to ICU but he couldn’t make it. What a sad Christmas for us,”.

Below is a photo of his late son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.