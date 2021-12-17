Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – A top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party official has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is more generous than Raila Odinga who is stingy when it comes to sharing what he has wi

Ruto, 54, has been donating millions to jobless Kenyans but Raila who is also a billionaire rarely gives out his money.

Commenting on Twitter, ODM Director of Communication, Philip Etale, admitted that Ruto is more generous than Raila but claimed that this is because the two operate differently.

Etale claimed that Ruto gives what he has stolen from the government through various scandals hence he has so much more to give away.

For Raila, he says that everything he has been giving out is what he has made through his own sweat, accusing Ruto of using money to buy Kenyans.

“Someone tell WSR he is only returning to Kenyans what he stole from them. He should stop hoodwinking Kenyans with stolen loot. Baba is not mean he helps using hard-earned money and the election is not a competition on who can spend more,” Etale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST