Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – A Nairobi-based doctor has confirmed that Deputy President William Ruto is as fit as a fiddle and that is the reason he has been carrying his presidential campaigns seamlessly unlike his competitor, Raila Odinga, who is struggling.

The second in command is set for a six-day campaign tour of five counties before he finally retreats to his Sugoi home for the Christmas holidays.

That respite doesn’t mean politicking won’t go on as he seeks the presidency.

The DP, who concluded his week-long trip to Nyeri and Laikipia on Tuesday, is expected to attend several functions and address a series of rallies in Kisii on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ruto will tour Makueni County and on Friday, he will be the chief guest in Turkana County during the Annual Turkana Cultural festival.

On Tuesday, a psychiatrist described the DP’s energy as emanating from self-motivation to succeed.

Dr. Njagi Kumantha, a Nairobi-based consultant, said Ruto’s energy is triggered by adrenaline informed by the fast-approaching August 2022 presidential contest.

“The adrenaline makes you physically strong, you may find you did not sleep at night, you wake up in the morning and still feeling energetic,” Kumantha stated.

“Psychologically, when you set out to achieve something that means so much to you, you are optimally motivated to move on what is called mental energy because you find yourself doing more than what you can do normally.” she added.

Ruto, 56, doesn’t drink or smoke.

