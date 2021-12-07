Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – Christine Kaka and Patricia Sivu were among the choir ladies who died after the bus they were travelling in plunged into River Enziu last Saturday.

The two ladies served God diligently and moments before the ill-fated bus plunged into the river, they were captured on camera singing songs of praise.

Their passion for the word of God is evident through their social media posts.

They were always posting Bible verses and inspiring messages to motivate their followers.

Friends described them as humble, jovial and friendly.

May their souls rest in peace.

See their photos below.

