Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – A new poll conducted by TIFA shows that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party in the country.

According to the poll, done between November 7 and 13, Ruto‘s UDA has 30 percent following in the country followed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) with 16 percent.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party enjoys the support of 5 percent of Kenyans while Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Democratic Movement, Ford Kenya, and KANU 1 percent respectively.

The undecided percentage remains at 46 percent.

The survey shows the majority of the people now supporting Ruto’s UDA outfit were Jubilee diehards who have shifted their allegiance to Ruto.

The poll had a +/- 2.51 percent margin of error.

The sample size was 1,591 and telephonic interviews were conducted with respondents whose contacts were collected face-to-face.

The Kenyan DAILY POST