Friday, 03 December 2021 – Panic gripped Gatundu town residents on Thursday morning, after sounds of gunfire rent the air outside Gatundu Law courts, bringing business in the town to a standstill for the better part of the morning.

Members of the public were going about their daily activities at around 10am, when all hell broke loose after unknown thugs opened fire brazenly, aimed at two men who had just attended a court session.

According to shocked eyewitnesses who managed to have a glimpse of what transpired, a motorbike with two pillion passengers had pulled over outside the court before the two passengers whipped out two pistols.

They then opened fire at two men who had just left the courtroom, for the mention a case in which they are accused of stealing farm produce.

The daring thugs then staged their escape to an unknown destination using the motorcycle, whose number plate was carefully concealed.

The two victims of the attack who were later discovered to be siblings suffered gunshot injuries on their hands, legs, chest and shoulders.

Luckily, they survived the onslaught and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Scenes of crime detectives based at Kiambu county immediately rushed to the scene and managed to recover 5 spent cartridges of 9mm calibre.

A special team of detectives has been dispatched in pursuit of the suspects, whose hour of arrest nigh.

