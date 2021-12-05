Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 December 2021 – An argument between two brothers turned fatal, after one of the feuding siblings shot a neighbour who had come to separate them with an arrow.

In the ugly incident that occurred in Kipchumwa, Marakwet East, Joel Kitum Kipkore and Onesmus Kemboi Kipkore, were engaged in a heated argument over a family debt of one cow.

All of a sudden, Onesmus picked a bow and arrow and aimed the arrow at his elder brother.

He, unfortunately, missed his target and the arrow went for Edwin Kibor’s left leg, a good neighbour who had come to separate the two.

Kibor was immediately rushed to Endo mission hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to the injury.

Following this unfortunate incident, irate villagers and family members of the deceased set ablaze 12 houses and 8 granaries, belonging to families associated with the assailant who immediately fled to a nearby forest.

As a manhunt for the suspect ensues, elders from the Marakwet community met and contained the situation, stopping further destruction of property.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.